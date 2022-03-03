Sarah Thompson, Megan Keil and Meredith Rees will represent Missouri’s No. 19 women’s swim team at the 2022 Division I NCAA Championships on March 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Thompson earned her fifth NCAA invite, with berths in the 50 free, 100 back and 100 fly. She is seeded ninth in the 100 back and 13th in both the 50 free and 100 fly. Thompson won bronze in the 50 free at the 2021 NCAA’s as well as first team All-America accolades. She currently holds the school record in the event.
Keil earned her third NCAA berth. She received an invite for the 50 free where she is seeded 22nd, and she is also invited to compete in the 100 free. At last year’s NCAA’s, Keil earned All-America honorable mention honors with a ninth place finish in the 50 free.
Rees, too, earned her third NCAA berth. She will be competing in the 100 and 200 back where she’s seeded 16th and 33rd, respectively. Rees received All-America honorable mention honors last season as well, finishing 14th in the 100 back at last year’s NCAA Championships.