Mikel Schreuders hasn't stopped doing what he can to contribute to the Missouri swim team. The distinguished former Tiger, who led the team in points at both the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships in his senior season last year, made a major impact by pushing current swimmers at the Mizzou Invitational, which wrapped up Friday with a win on both the men's and women's sides.
Not only was his presence felt by the sprint-freestylists over the course of the meet, as they used him as a benchmark for where they want to be, but his drive in practice pushes the men's team forward as a whole. The Aruban-born Schreuders still trains with the Tigers every day as he prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year.
"Having him there this year has been huge," standout sophomore Jack Dahlgren said. "Even if he's not doing great in some practices, the next day he will just come in and throw down something nasty."
Dahlgren is one of the current crop of Tigers tasked with trying to replace Schreuders' production in the 200-yard freestyle, which is easier said than done as Schreuders earned the gold medal at the SEC Championships last season with an SEC-record swim.
However, MU is one of the few programs in the country with immense depth, including young swimmers like Dahlgren that can make an immediate impact in the SEC.
Tigers coach Andrew Grevers said that the team's culture and family-friendly feel have everything to do with that.
The coaching staff has a keen eye for spotting up-and-coming high school talent that they feel haven't reached their ceiling. Yet the team itself might be MU's best recruiter.
"It's just a matter of getting the guys here," Dahlgren said of the Tigers' recent success on the recruiting trail. "We do a great job of connecting with the recruits and getting them to know that they're not just a number on a piece of paper."
Along with Dahlgren, Missouri has a number of young standouts, like Danny Kovac and Jack Dubois on the men's side and Audrey Guyett on the women's side, who all had good swims in the Mizzou Invitational and contributed to a good experience for the Tigers as a whole.
There were a number of meet records set over the course of the three-day meet, and the Tigers got another look at how they're going to line relays up and replace seniors from last year.
On the women's side, one of those swimmers is Annie Ochitwa, MU's best sprint-freestylist who graduated after last season.
"You're not going to be able to replace Annie Ochitwa, but what we have done is re-organize things a little bit and have people step up in those gaps," Grevers said.
The 400-yard freestyle relay, one of two relays on the women's side that earned a silver medal at the SEC Championships last season, looked strong for the Tigers, who hope to find themselves on the top of the podium for a relay again this season.
Everything the Tigers do at this point is building towards making noise once again at the SEC Championships in February and trying to be the first team on the men's side to dethrone Florida since 2012.