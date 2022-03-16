According to the Mizzou Alumni Association, the Mizzou ’39 Award recognizes 39 seniors who are “chosen for their academic achievement, leadership service to Mizzou and the community.” One of just four student athletes to receive this honor, swimmer and bioenvironmental engineering major Sarah Thompson has tackled both of these major time commitments and shown her passion for both over her five years at MU.
“It’s a lot of time management,” Thompson said. “It’s exhausting ... but I think it’s so worth it.”
Along with her major, Thompson has also added minors in business, mathematics and environmental sustainability. Thompson’s mentor for the Mizzou ’39 Award, Noel Aloysius, didn’t hesitate to commend her achievement and what she has accomplished.
“Within five years, doing all these things, you have to be well motivated and driven right?” Aloysius said. “I mean, that’s what Mizzou ’39 is about. She gave a lot as an athlete to the university, she has been a very successful swimmer. … She is well qualified and deserving of this.”
From taking naps in her car or the basement of the student center after her 5:45 a.m. morning practices, to studying for exams on the pool deck in between races, Thompson has remained passionate.
“It’s a full-time job, but it’s something that I really enjoy doing,” she said. “I think that as much as it is a challenge, I wanted that challenge. It gave me something to always look forward to.”
As a bioenvironmental engineering major, Thompson’s interest in the outdoors grew during an overnight camping field trip in the third grade. From catching crawfish to conducting experiments in streams, Thompson was instantly hooked.
“What I really appreciated is they had us go on this nature walk and there was a guy who was an environmental scientist working and doing research at this camp,” Thompson said. “He took us out and showed us all these little geographical things … casting out nets and catching whatever was in the water and just getting to count things and then do population density. Just all these little things that are actually really, really important that I’ve learned way more about now that I’m in college.”
Even before her third grade field trip Thompson was inseparable from the outdoors. Most of Thompson’s entertainment came from spending time with her little sister in their backyard where there were no limits to what they could do.
“Just everything that came into the backyard we were allowed to go play with, it wasn’t off limits,” Thompson said. “If we wanted to go dig a muddy race track in the garden on a hot summer day, we were allowed to do that.”
From playing with bugs and worms her mother would pull out of the garden and making little worm houses, to digging trenches through the mud to see if it’d help the plants grow, Thompson had her own little “laboratory” where she continued to nurture her fascination with the environment.
“My sister and I were in charge of planting the garden one year,” Thompson said, “and I built little moats around a lot of my plants. They did not like that to grow very well, but I learned that. Just allowing us to play and figure things out by ourselves was probably the greatest thing.”
In Thompson’s sophomore year at MU she met her Mizzou ’39 mentor, Aloysius, who she worked with on her first major project which focused on identifying and removing invasive plant species from the Missouri State Parks.
“She actually suggested the idea,” Aloysius said. “She started reading about how the parks are managed, what are some of the concerns and issues that they are trying to figure out. One of the issues was invasive species.”
No longer digging in her mom’s garden, Thompson worked at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. The park contains a couple of invasive species of plants, Bush Honeysuckle and Bradford Plum trees, that park officials have to regularly patrol and remove to maintain and protect the ecosystem.
“She decided to tackle that,” Aloysius said, “to see whether she can come up with ways to deal with that issue.”
In response, Thompson used satellite imagery, a technique Aloysius had taught in a previous class, to help identify the specific invasive species and differentiate it from the surrounding vegetation to help park officials remove them.
“We cannot teach everything in class,” Aloysius said. “She figured that out. She took the technique that is associated with identifying the species, and she identified a problem where she could apply what she learned. … That’s how you truly learn.”
Thompson’s longtime interest in the environment was a big inspiration for her latest project with Aloysius. In an effort to get kids interested in the work of bioenvironmental engineers, Thompson is working to partner with Columbia Public Schools and give elementary school kids an experience to remember, like her third grade camping trip.
“If you want to motivate or capture the imagination of somebody,” Aloysius said, “you’ve got to start when they’re in elementary school. That’s what you want to do. These kids, when they grow up and they’re in high school, they will remember.”
From showing techniques on how to gather data, how to check and measure soil moisture and how to get involved with the environment, Thompson hopes that through this program MU’s bioenvironmental engineering department can showcase the work it has done and stir the curiosity of younger generations.
“There’s so much research that goes on that you don’t even know about, even if you’ve been here for five years,” Thompson said. “Just trying to get people more involved and just show how much Mizzou has to offer and hope that sparks some interest in some little kid that decides that when they get to college, they also want to become an engineer and help protect our environment.”
While Thompson’s passion for studying nature started at a young age, her love for the water surprisingly began before she was even a year old.
“I was like six- or nine-months-old, I was a baby,” Thompson said. “My mom was like, ‘OK we’re going to the kiddie pool,’ just like that, and I loved it, of course. I was not afraid of the water.”
However, even with her early introduction to the water, swimming wasn’t her first choice. Thompson had her heart set on something different, despite her future high school coach’s best efforts when she was younger.
“He told me when I was really little that I should be a swimmer,” Thompson said. “I was like, no, I want to be a gymnast.”
Now standing at 6-foot-1, her gymnastic dreams were short-lived after a brief conversation with her mom as they watched the Olympics.
“We were watching these (gymnasts), and I was in third or fourth grade,” Thompson said, “and my mom was like ‘they’re 4-foot-8, 5-2. You’re that tall and you’re in third grade, maybe we should switch sports.’”
After a brief hiatus from sports, Thompson got involved in everything she could. Volleyball, tennis, swimming and even water polo practices quickly filled up her schedule through middle school and high school.
“There was a phase where I would go to swim practice in the morning, volleyball practice in the afternoon then I’d come back home and go to water polo practice at night,” Thompson said. “It was just these chaotic days where I would just fall asleep in the car while my mom drove me in between. Just that love for sports kept me going.”
It wasn’t until the summer before her junior year that Thompson decided to commit to swimming. Because of that, she said there’s still a lot left to learn.
“That’s one of the things that’s really crazy, everyone else has been swimming forever, I’m still so new to the sport,” Thompson said. “I’m still learning things that some people have been doing since they were 10.”
Despite the late start, she is just the third women’s swimmer in program history to finish third place or better at the NCAAs, the current holder of Missouri’s 50-yard freestyle record and has earned multiple individual berths for the NCAA Championships for the fifth year in a row.
With the upcoming NCAA Championships on March 16-19 being Thompson’s last chance to swim for the Tigers, she hopes to finish strong but said she’s grateful for the time she has spent with the program.
“This fifth year has just been the most fun,” Thompson said. “Getting to work out next to 60 of my best friends every day. … I’m not going to ever be able to do that again. I love swimming and I love my friends and my coaches. This fifth year, it’s been a celebration of that.”