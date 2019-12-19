Missouri graduate Chris Cox has donated $1 million to the intercollegiate athletics department to support Missouri Athletics, according to a news release sent Thursday.

Cox said he was inspired to make the donation in part by the recent hire of Eliah Drinkwitz as new football coach and looked forward to the Tigers’ further success in sports.

"I am blessed to be in position to do my part in support of Coach Drinkwitz and Mizzou Athletics," he said in the release.

The donation will be used to improve Missouri football's practice facilities and enhance facilities in the Mizzou Sports Park.

Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in the release that the department is "tremendously grateful for Chris’s generous gift … that will benefit many student-athletes for years to come."

"This is an exciting time for Mizzou, and we need Tiger fans around the country to rally in support of Mizzou Athletics, and in particular, our football program," Cox said.

Donations from individuals have contributed to improving practice fields and vision facilities, such as adding lights and permanent video filming towers.

  Columbia Missourian reporter, winter 2019

