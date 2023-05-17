Missouri baseball has a chance to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019 when it travels to Auburn, Alabama, to take on No. 19 Auburn in a three-game series to close out the regular season.
The series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Plainsman Park. Right-hander Chandler Murphy will take the mound for Missouri against Auburn righty Chase Allsup.
Coming off a sweep of Georgia last weekend, Mizzou finds itself as the 11th seed in the SEC Tournament. Twelve teams make the tournament, and Missouri currently shares a 10-17 record in conference play with Georgia. Both teams hold a two-game lead over Mississippi State, meaning both teams can secure their spot in the tournament in with a conference win this week.
MU has its hands full against a hot Auburn team this weekend. Auburn is currently on a five-game winning streak having swept Ole Miss last weekend and picking up two victories over then-No. 1 LSU two weeks ago.
Two names to watch on Auburn are Bryson Ware and Ike Irish. Ware leads the team with 19 home runs and 54 RBI, while Irish leads the team with 75 hits and has a .432 on-base percentage.
Missouri will rely on the bats of Luke Mann and Ross Lovich to lead the way this weekend. Mann currently leads the team in batting average (.326), hits (62), runs (51), home runs (20) and slugging percentage (.705), and Lovich was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after becoming the first Mizzou player to hit for the cycle since Jeff Terrell did it in 1995 in Missouri’s 13-3 win over Georgia on Friday. He hit .429 with two homers and five RBI in the series against the Bulldogs.
Ty Wilmsmeyer and Hank Zeisler also look to be big factors for Missouri. Wilmsmeyer is ranked second in the SEC in stolen bases with 21, and Zeisler leads the team with 57 RBI.
Left-hander Javyn Pimental will take the mound for Missouri on Saturday against Auburn lefty Tommy Vail. Right-hander Logan Lunceford will pitch in the regular season finale for MU.