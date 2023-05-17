Chandler Murphy

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball has a chance to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019 when it travels to Auburn, Alabama, to take on No. 19 Auburn in a three-game series to close out the regular season.

The series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Plainsman Park. Right-hander Chandler Murphy will take the mound for Missouri against Auburn righty Chase Allsup.