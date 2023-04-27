After defeating Southern University Illinois-Edwardsville (SIUE) on Wednesday, Missouri baseball takes some momentum to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-game series against Florida this weekend.
The series will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Condron Family Ballpark.
Right-handers Chandler Murphy and Brandon Sproat are set to start on the mound for the Tigers and Gators, respectively.
Missouri (24-16, 5-13 Southeastern Conference) is in danger of missing the SEC Tournament as only Ole Miss currently has a worse conference record. Since sweeping Tennessee to begin SEC play back in March, the Tigers have lost 13 out of their next 15 conference games.
Prior to defeating SIUE, Missouri was swept by Alabama at home. Before that, in the Tigers' series against Texas A&M , Missouri was blown out in the first two games before ultimately coming away with a victory in the series finale.
The Tigers will lean on Luke Mann and Hank Zeisler to lead the offense this weekend. Mann slugs .612 and leads the team with 12 home runs, and Zeisler leads Missouri with 42 RBI and has 11 home runs on the season.
Trevor Austin and Matt Garcia are two other Tigers to watch out for this weekend. Austin is tied for the third most hits on the team with 29, and Garcia is coming off a three-RBI game against SIUE.
Missouri will have its hands full against Florida. The Gators (32-10, 11-7) currently sit tied for third in the SEC.
Florida is coming off a victory against North Florida on Tuesday after getting swept by No. 6 South Carolina last weekend. Prior to their series with the Gamecocks, the Gators secured several SEC wins, as they took two games from both Tennessee and Georgia.
Two names to keep an eye out for on Florida are Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera. Caglianone slugs .866 and leads the team with 23 home runs, and Rivera has 59 hits and 54 RBI so far this season.