Chandler Murphy (mug)

Chandler Murphy

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

After defeating Southern University Illinois-Edwardsville (SIUE) on Wednesday, Missouri baseball takes some momentum to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-game series against Florida this weekend.

The series will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Condron Family Ballpark.

