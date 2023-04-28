Missouri baseball allowed four home runs in its series-opening 11-1 loss to No. 4 Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Florida. The game ended after seven innings because of the run rule.
The Tigers gave up two three-run homers in the bottom of the second. Tyler Shelnut hit the first to put the Gators on the board, and Jac Caglianone belted another four batters later to extend Florida's lead to 6-0.
Michael Robertson and BT Riopelle each hit solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to further extend the Gators' lead.
Florida (33-10, 12-7 Southeastern Conference) scored an addtional run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to end the contest. Riopelle scored on a wild pitch from MU left-hander Jacob Hasty in the final frame. Two batters later, Shelnut hit an RBI single to score Tucker Talbott.
Missouri's lone run came in the fourth inning, when Luke Mann scored Ross Lovich on a sacrifice fly to cut the Tigers' deficit to 6-1.
The Tigers (24-17, 5-14) had only two hits on the night. Lovich doubled in the fourth and Ty Wilmsmeyer singled in the fifth.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for the Tigers and took the loss. The right-hander allowed eight runs on six hits while walking four and striking out three in five innings of work.
Missouri will have another chance against Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday.