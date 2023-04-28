Missouri baseball allowed four home runs in its series-opening 11-1 loss to No. 4 Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Florida. The game ended after seven innings because of the run rule.

The Tigers gave up two three-run homers in the bottom of the second. Tyler Shelnut hit the first to put the Gators on the board, and Jac Caglianone belted another four batters later to extend Florida's lead to 6-0. 

