Matt Garcia

Matt Garcia

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri baseball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 8-3 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsvillle on Wednesday in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Hank Zeisler got the scoring started for the Tigers in the fourth inning with a two-run double to score Trevor Austin and Ross Lovich. Dylan Leach then hit a sacrifice groundout to drive Luke Mann home, before Zeisler scored on a wild pitch to complete the four-run inning. 

