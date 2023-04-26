Missouri baseball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 8-3 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsvillle on Wednesday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Hank Zeisler got the scoring started for the Tigers in the fourth inning with a two-run double to score Trevor Austin and Ross Lovich. Dylan Leach then hit a sacrifice groundout to drive Luke Mann home, before Zeisler scored on a wild pitch to complete the four-run inning.
Missouri (24-16) extended its lead in the fifth inning when Lovich hit a sacrifice groundout to score Matt Garcia.
Garcia hit a two-RBI double in the sixth to drive Leach and Jackson Lovich home to extend the Tigers' lead to seven, and added on a run-scoring single in the eighth to cap off a three hit, three-RBI night.
Javyn Pimental started on the mound for the Tigers for the first time since February. The left-hander struck out four batters and gave up one hit in two innings of work. Brock Lucas, who relieved Pimental on the mound, earned the win after allowing two hits and striking out one in two innings.
The Tigers went to the bullpen three more times. Kyle Pothoff replaced Lucas and gave up two earned runs in three innings. Jacob Hasty and Nic Smith pitched one inning apiece to close the game out.
Missouri will travel to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-game series against Florida starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
Missouri lands 2027 recruit
MU coach Steve Bieser added to his upcoming recruiting class, as 2027 recruit Cole Ruggeri from Waubonsie Valley, Illinois, announced his commitment to Missouri on Wednesday.