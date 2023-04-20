Fresh off a thrilling 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball is set to host Alabama this weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers are quickly nearing must-win territory, entering the series with a 23-13 record and a 5-10 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Missouri, after sweeping Tennessee in mid-March, has yet to win an SEC series since.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

