Fresh off a thrilling 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball is set to host Alabama this weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers are quickly nearing must-win territory, entering the series with a 23-13 record and a 5-10 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Missouri, after sweeping Tennessee in mid-March, has yet to win an SEC series since.
Baseball America’s projected Field of 64, which was updated Wednesday, lists the Tigers as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri faces an Alabama team that enters the series with a 6-9 record in conference play.
The Crimson Tide, who hold an overall record of 26-12, are no team to scoff at, though, with victories against Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas. However, they are coming off an extra-inning defeat to UAB on Tuesday.
Alabama also holds the advantage in the all-time series against Missouri, winning nine of 16 games, including the past four.
Senior right-hander Chandler Murphy will be tasked with toeing the rubber first against a Crimson Tide lineup that boasts the SEC’s third-best batting average and fourth-highest on-base percentage.
Murphy owns a 4.40 ERA with a 4-5 record. He has struck out 41 batters while giving up the same number of hits in 47 innings pitched. Facing a dynamic lineup, Murphy will have his hands full.
Leading Alabama’s offensive charge is graduate infielder Drew Williamson, who is batting .353 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. He is one of nine Crimson Tide players with at least 20 RBI.
Outfielders Andrew Pinckney and Tommy Seidl pack an additional punch in the starting lineup, teaming up for 81 hits and nine stolen bases. They will be the names to watch for an Alabama lineup that could ignite at any time.
Countering Murphy on the mound in Game 1 will be sophomore righty Luke Holman, who has had a resurgent campaign after a rocky freshman season. Holman owns a 5-2 record with a 2.42 ERA and a .154 batting average against, making him a tough at-bat each time out.
Garrett McMillan and Jacob McNairy will round out the starters on the Alabama side, starting the second and third games, respectively.
McMillan has only pitched for 7⅓ innings this season, allowing four runs and notching a 1-1 record. McNairy, a graduate student with a 5-1 tally, has allowed two runs in his past 13 innings.
They will anchor a pitching staff that will be without standout junior Grayson Hitt. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers reported Thursday that Hitt, a high-ranked MLB prospect, will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.
Without one of its stars on the mound, the Crimson Tide are hopeful their healthy arms can quiet Missouri’s offense, which is heating up at the right time. The Tigers have scored 18 runs in their past two games.
Fifth-year infielder Luke Mann has four hits and seven RBI in the previous two contests, adding to his team lead in batting average and home runs. The catching tandem of Dylan Leach and Tre Morris have combined for six RBI as well.
Missouri has yet to announce its starters for Games 2 and 3, but they will be charged with helping the Tigers jump back into the projected postseason field at an important time in the season.