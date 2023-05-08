The college baseball regular season is coming to an end, and there are just two weeks remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament begins in Hoover, Alabama.
Twelve out of 14 teams make the tournament. Missouri is currently in the tournament field; the Tigers are 12th in the conference with two weekend series left in the season.
After sweeping Tennessee to open up conference play, Missouri lost 16 of its next 18 conference games before coming away with two victories over Ole Miss this past weekend. The Tigers have not reached the tournament since 2019, when they entered as a No. 10 seed.
Mizzou currently holds a 27-20 overall record and 7-17 record in conference play to put them three games behind Georgia and one game ahead of both Ole Miss and Mississippi State for the final spot in the SEC Tournament.
This weekend, The Tigers host the Bulldogs for a three-game series at Taylor Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
The following Tuesday, the Tigers will look to go undefeated in midweek action when they take on Indiana State. MU then travels for a three-game series against Auburn to close out the regular season.
Luke Mann earns SEC and national honors
Missouri third baseman Luke Mann was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after launching a home run in each of Missouri’s four games last week.
The fifth-year senior was also named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week.
Mann’s five home runs last week tied him with Mike Rogers at second in program history with 45 career home runs. The third baseman is five home runs away from No. 1 on the all-time list.