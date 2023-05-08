Missouri third baseman Luke Mann swings at a pitch (copy)

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann swings at a pitch against Ole Miss on Saturday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers are currently 12th in the SEC.

 Molly Miller/Missourian

The college baseball regular season is coming to an end, and there are just two weeks remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament begins in Hoover, Alabama.

Twelve out of 14 teams make the tournament. Missouri is currently in the tournament field; the Tigers are 12th in the conference with two weekend series left in the season.