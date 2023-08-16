First-year Missouri baseball coach Kerrick Jackson completed his coaching staff Wednesday when the Tigers announced the additions of Joseph Dattoli and Jose Carballo.

Dattoli is a St. Louis native and will serve as the Tigers’ director of player development. Last year, he served in the same role at Memphis under Jackson.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700