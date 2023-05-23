Missouri baseball's season likely came to an end after a 10-4 loss to Auburn in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.
Two half innings effectively ended No. 12-seeded Missouri's first trip to the conference tournament since 2019.
After a back-and-forth beginning to the game, fifth-seeded Auburn (34-19-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. A Chris Stanfield single scored Caden Green, then Cole Foster followed with a three-run home run to give Auburn a three-run lead.
Auburn also scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth. With Missouri already trailing 7-4, Bobby Peirce doubled to center field to score Foster. Bryson Ware followed with a two-run homer to extend Auburn's lead.
Missouri (30-24) scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead, but that marked the end of its offensive production.
MU catcher Tre Morris reached on a fielding error, allowing second baseman Trevor Austin to score from third base. Designated hitter Dalton Bargo singled, and then shortstop Matt Garcia drew a walk to load the bases.
Auburn starter Trevor Vail walked a second straight Missouri batter, left fielder Cam Chick, to tie the game. AU reliever Chase Isbell entered the game but quickly threw a wild pitch that allowed Bargo to race home and Missouri to take the lead.
But that was all Mizzou could muster for the remainder of the game, and with the cold spell came the presumed end of its season.