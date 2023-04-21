 Skip to main content
Mizzou baseball falls to Alabama after rough sixth inning in series opener

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann dives for a ground ball in the seventh inning against Alabama on Friday at Taylor Stadium. Mann went 1-for-4 with a fielder’s choice in the Tigers' 6-4 loss to the Crimson Tide.

 Cal Tobias/Missourian

Missouri lost momentum after giving up four runs in the sixth inning in its 6-4 loss to Alabama on Friday at Taylor Stadium.

The Crimson Tide hit three home runs in their four-run sixth. Dominic Tamez began the frame with a home run to center field. On the next pitch, Andrew Pinckney tied the game at 3 by launching a home run to right field.

Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer attempts to catch a home run hit by Alabama designated hitter Jaxson West on Friday at Taylor Stadium. West’s home run was the third in a four-run sixth inning for the Crimson Tide.
Missouri right-hander Chandler Murphy prepares to throw a pitch in the first inning against Alabama on Friday at Taylor Stadium. Murphy was pulled in the fifth inning after giving up back-to-back home runs.
Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer successfully steals second base in the fifth inning against Alabama on Friday at Taylor Stadium. Wilmsmeyer leads the team with 16 stolen bases on 19 attempts this season.
Alabama players celebrate designated hitter Jaxson West’s sixth-inning home run against Missouri on Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Crimson Tide won 6-4.
Alabama left fielder Tommy Seidl catches a pop fly against Missouri on Friday at Taylor Stadium. Seidl went 1-for-5 with a single and an RBI in the Crimson Tide's 6-4 win over the Tigers.
