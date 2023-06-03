Kerrick Jackson has been named the next head coach of Mizzou baseball, the team announced in a news release Saturday night.
Jackson, who was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for MU from 2011-15 under coach Tim Jamieson, spent the past season as the head coach at Memphis, taking the program to a 29-28 record that included a 10-14 mark in American Athletic Conference play. It was Memphis’ first winning season since 2017.
“It’s a great honor to come back to the University of Missouri and lead the baseball program,” Jackson said in the release. “I have seen this program at its championship best and understand both what it takes to get there and the importance of baseball to the state, region and within the Southeastern Conference. My family and I are looking forward to returning to a University and community which we love.”
His other head coaching stop came at Southern, where he spent three seasons between 2018-20 and compiled a 47-67 record. The Jaguars made one trip to an NCAA regional under Jackson after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2019.
“He’s a tireless recruiter, fierce competitor and a coach with deep roots in the Midwest,” MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in the release. “Coach Jackson knows what success looks like in college baseball, specifically at Mizzou.”
Missouri fired coach Steve Bieser last Sunday, announcing a national search for a new head coach would begin immediately. Mizzou went 30-24 in Bieser’s seventh and final season with a 10-20 mark in SEC action.
Jackson is a St. Louis native and Kirkwood alum. He pitched at St. Louis Community College before one-season stints at Bethune-Cookman and Nebraska.
In 2021, he served as president of the MLB Draft League.