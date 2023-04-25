From left, Missouri’s Dalton Bargo, (copy)

Missouri designated hitter Dalton Bargo (50), second baseman Trevor Austin and third baseman Luke Mann (11) celebrate after first baseman Hank Zeisler hit a three-run home run against Alabama on Saturday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers face SIUE on the road Wednesday.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

After getting swept by Alabama at Taylor Stadium, Missouri baseball will look to recover as it travels to Edwardsville, Illinois, to take on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The matchup will mark the 25th meeting between the two programs, with Missouri holding a 19-5 advantage in the series.

