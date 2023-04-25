After getting swept by Alabama at Taylor Stadium, Missouri baseball will look to recover as it travels to Edwardsville, Illinois, to take on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The matchup will mark the 25th meeting between the two programs, with Missouri holding a 19-5 advantage in the series.
The Tigers (23-16) won their fifth straight game against the Cougars last season with a 12-2 home victory.
SIUE (22-17) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after getting swept by Little Rock on the road this past weekend. The Cougars have also lost five of their past seven games.
Two SIUE players to watch out for are first baseman Brennan Orf and outfielder Brady Bunten. Orf slugs .761 and leads the team with 14 home runs, while Bunten leads the team with 36 RBI and is tied with Orf with 48 hits.
Missouri batters will face right-hander Teague Conrad on Wednesday. The junior currently holds a 6.65 ERA this season.
Luke Mann and Hank Zeisler have led the Tigers’ offense this season. Mann leads the team with 47 hits and 12 home runs, while Zeisler leads the team with 40 RBI and has drawn a team-high 34 walks.
MU center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer has also been effective, ranking second in the Southeastern Conference in steals with 18.
Javyn Pimental will start on the mound for the Tigers. It will be Pimental’s first start since Missouri’s 10-4 victory over FIU on Feb. 26.