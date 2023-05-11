Missouri shortstop Matt Garcia prepares to throw to first in a game against Ole Miss on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Taylor Stadium, in Columbia, MO. Garcia went 1-for-4 in the game. (copy)

Missouri shortstop Matt Garcia prepares to throw to first against Ole Miss on Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers next host Georgia in their final home series of the season, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.

 Cal Tobias/Missourian

Missouri baseball will welcome Georgia for a three-game series beginning 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers are heading into one of their most important series of the season.They currently sit in 12th place in the Southeastern Conference with two conference series left to play, and 12 teams make the SEC Tournament. As it stands, Missouri is just one game ahead of Mississippi State and Ole Missin the race for the final spot in Hoover, Alabama.