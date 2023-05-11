Missouri baseball will welcome Georgia for a three-game series beginning 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers are heading into one of their most important series of the season.They currently sit in 12th place in the Southeastern Conference with two conference series left to play, and 12 teams make the SEC Tournament. As it stands, Missouri is just one game ahead of Mississippi State and Ole Missin the race for the final spot in Hoover, Alabama.
Missouri (27-20, 7-17 SEC) will face a difficult task in Georgia, which is currently on a three-game winning streak after defeating South Carolina-Upstate on Tuesday and taking the final two games of its three-game set with No. 23 Tennessee last weekend.
Two Georgia (28-21, 10-14) players to watch out for are redshirt freshman Charlie Condon and graduate student Connor Tate. Condon slugs .831 and broke the Bulldogs’ record for most home runs by a freshman with 22 this season, and Tate has 76 hits and 50 RBI so far this season.
Right-hander Kolten Smith (2-2) will be the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs on Friday. The freshman currently holds an ERA of 4.81. It hasn’t yet been announced who the starting pitchers will be for Georgia on Saturday or Sunday.
Luke Mann and Ty Wilmsmeyer have been consistent hitters for Missouri this season. Mann slugs .680 and hit five home runs last week en route to co-SEC Player of the Week honors, while Wilmsmeyer has recorded 52 hits and is tied for second for stolen bases in the SEC with 19.
The Tigers also will rely on Hank Zeisler and Trevor Austin. Zeisler has 14 home runs and leads the team with 54 RBI. Austin has 49 hits on the season and has 31 RBI.
Right-hander Chandler Murphy (3-4, 5.69 ERA) will start on the mound for the Tigers on Friday, and lefty Javyn Pimental (1-0, 4.60) will be the starting pitcher Saturday. The Tigers have not announced who will start in the series finale Sunday.
Missouri’s final nonconference matchup canceled
Missouri’s nonconference matchup against Indiana State on Tuesday, which was set to the Tigers’ final midweek game of the season, was canceled Wednesday. MU finishes the season undefeated in midweek games.
Following the conclusion of the Georgia series, Mizzou will not play until May 18, when it heads to Auburn, Alabama, to close its regular season.