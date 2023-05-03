After being swept in two straight Southeastern Conference series, Missouri baseball hopes to get back on track against Ole Miss in a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers and the Rebels currently hold the bottom spots in the SEC East and West, respectively, with both teams holding a 5-16 conference record heading into the contest.
The two teams are currently one game behind Mississippi State — which is 6-15 in conference play — for the final spot in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have missed the tournament for the past two seasons.
After getting swept by No. 4 Florida in its most-recent series, Missouri (25-19) is coming off a 9-7 victory against Kansas on Tuesday, when the Tigers recorded nine straight runs and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure the midweek win.
The Tigers haven't taken a series against an SEC opponent since sweeping Tennessee to open conference play in March.
Luke Mann has continued to be the hitting leader for the Tigers. The fifth-year third baseman recorded his second four-hit performance of the season Tuesday, which included his team-leading 13th home run in the bottom of the first.
Hank Zeisler has also been a consistent producer on offense for the Tigers, recording a team-leading 47 RBI.
After taking the College World Series title last season, Ole Miss (24-21) hasn't found the same spark in 2023. The Rebels are coming off their first SEC series win of the season after taking two games from a three-game series against Georgia last week.
The Rebels also came from behind to defeat Little Rock 12-10 on Tuesday.
On offense, outfielder Kemp Alderman has been the main star for Ole Miss. The junior currently leads the team in batting average (.371), home runs (18) and RBI (57). Alderman currently has a 10-game hitting streak, his second streak of 10+ games this season.
Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has also been a threat in the batter's box, stroking a team-leading 16 doubles while leading the team with a .446 on-base percentage.
The Tigers will send right-hander Chandler Murphy to the mound Thursday to face left-hander Xavier Rivas. Left-hander Javyn Pimental and right-hander Logan Lunceford will start for Missouri on Friday and Saturday, respectively.