After being swept in two straight Southeastern Conference series, Missouri baseball hopes to get back on track against Ole Miss in a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium. 

The Tigers and the Rebels currently hold the bottom spots in the SEC East and West, respectively, with both teams holding a 5-16 conference record heading into the contest.

