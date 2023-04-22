Alabama pulled away after Missouri baseball’s brief comeback attempt in the Tigers’ 10-4 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (28-12, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) pulled away with two solo home runs in the top of the seventh. Colby Shelton hit his second home run of the game by launching one to begin the inning, and Caden Rose homered to left field to give Alabama an 8-4 lead.
“The way they hit the ball is kind of effecting us mentally right now,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “We need to tell our pitcher that they just have to continue to make pitches.”
Alabama began to extend its lead in the top of the sixth inning. Drew Williamson hit a sacrifice groundout to score Jim Jarvis, making it 6-4.
Before that, Missouri (23-15, 5-12) made a push in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, first baseman Hank Zeisler hit a three-run homer to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 5-4.
The Tigers had an opportunity to rally in the fourth as well. Tre Morris got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with one out, which allowed Luke Mann to score Missouri’s first run of the game after falling behind by four runs early. But the Tigers didn’t score any more runs as Carlos Peña struck out and Matt Garcia grounded out to end the inning.
“We had a couple huge things there and we didn’t break that open,” Bieser said. “We had a couple opportunities throughout that game, and especially that inning that we needed to capitalize on.”
Offensive struggles were a big factor for Missouri, which only had six hits throughout the game. Zeisler and Trevor Austin were the hitting leaders for the Tigers, each notching two.
Rorik Maltrud started on the mound for MU. The right-hander struck out five batters and gave up six hits and four runs in 3⅓ innings of work.
“(Maltrud) has been excellent for us this season,” Bieser said. “With the lack of depth making us put him in multiple situations, he started to come off a little flat. We have to depend on him to do a lot.”
The Tigers cycled through three relievers — Daniel Wissler, Kyle Pottoff and Nic Smith — none of whom were able to keep the Crimson Tide from scoring.
It’s the Tigers’ fifth straight series defeat. Missouri is in danger of being swept for the third time in SEC play this season.