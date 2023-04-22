Alabama pulled away after Missouri baseball’s brief comeback attempt in the Tigers’ 10-4 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.

The Crimson Tide (28-12, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) pulled away with two solo home runs in the top of the seventh. Colby Shelton hit his second home run of the game by launching one to begin the inning, and Caden Rose homered to left field to give Alabama an 8-4 lead.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you