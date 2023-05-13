Missouri baseball came out victorious after Dylan Leach hit a walk-off two-run homer for a 14-12 victory over Georgia on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers (29-20, 9-17 Southeastern Conference) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to come away with a series victory. Hank Zeisler hit a double to score Luke Mann, tying the game at 12. In the next at-bat, Leach launched a homer on a 1-2 count to secure the victory.