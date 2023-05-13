Missouri baseball came out victorious after Dylan Leach hit a walk-off two-run homer for a 14-12 victory over Georgia on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers (29-20, 9-17 Southeastern Conference) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to come away with a series victory. Hank Zeisler hit a double to score Luke Mann, tying the game at 12. In the next at-bat, Leach launched a homer on a 1-2 count to secure the victory.
Missouri cut the deficit in the bottom of the eighth. Ross Lovich hit a solo home run with two outs, cutting Georgia's lead to 12-11.
The Bulldogs (28-23, 10-16) had taken the lead in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to flip the script. Cole Wagner hit a two-run double and a couple plays later, Fernando Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to give Georgia a 11-10 lead.
The momentum shifted Missouri's way in the bottom of the fifth. Mann continued his home run streak with a two-run homer to tie the contest at 7. A couple plays later, Matt Garcia hit a two-run double to score Ty Wilmsmeyer and Dalton Bargo and give the Tigers the lead.
Mann's home run marked the sixth straight game he has knocked one out of the park. It was also the 48th of his MU career, pulling him within one of tying the program's all-time career home run record.
Garcia and Trevor Austin both recorded solo home runs for the Tigers. Garcia hit a home run to cut Missouri's deficit in the bottom of the fourth, and Austin went long to extend the Tigers' lead to 10-7 in the sixth inning.
Javyn Pimental started on the mound for Missouri. The left-hander struck out three batters and gave up five hits and six earned runs — including a two-run homer from Charlie Condon to give Georgia a 3-0 lead in the third inning — in 3⅔ innings of work.
Right-hander Austin Troesser earned the win for the Tigers on Saturday. The Junior recorded five strikeouts and only allowed one hit and one run as he pitched the final 2⅔ innings.
It amounted to a second straight series victory for Missouri, marking the first time the Tigers have achieved that feat this season.
On Friday, right fielder Ross Lovich hit for the cycle as the Tigers run-ruled Georgia 13-3 in seven innings. Lovich hit a leadoff double in the first, tripled in the second, singled in the third and hit a home run in the seventh in a 4-for-5 day at the plate.
Missouri will look to complete its second SEC series sweep of the season in the series finale against Georgia at noon Sunday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers currently occupy the final spot into the SEC Tournament, two games ahead of Mississippi State. Ole Miss was eliminated from contention Saturday after losing to Auburn.