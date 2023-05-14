Missouri secured its second sweep in Southeastern Conference play of the season with a two-run walk-off RBI to defeat Georgia 5-4 on Sunday at Taylor Stadium.
The series sweep helps further secure a spot in the upcoming SEC Tournament for the Tigers, as they now sit two games ahead of Mississippi State for the No. 12 seed in the tournament.
Dalton Bargo, who was replaced by pinch runner Isaiah Frost, was walked to begin the bottom of the ninth. Ty Wilmsmeyer followed with a bunt single. A couple plays later, Cam Chick hit a two-run walk-off RBI single to score Frost and Wilmsmeyer.
The Tigers (30-20, 10-17 SEC) cut the deficit in the bottom of the third and fifth innings.
Trevor Austin hit a solo home run in the third, and Wilmsmeyer scored on a wild pitch by Kyle Greenler making it 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The four runs scored by Georgia were all home runs. Parks Harber launched a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.
Georgia (28-24, 10-17) also started the game off with back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the first. Charlie Condon hit a home run to left field to put the Bulldogs on the board. Connor Tate followed with a homer to extend Georgia's lead to 2-0.
Chick and Wilmsmeyer were the hitting leaders for Missouri. Chick had two hits and two RBI, and Wilmsmeyer had three hits and an RBI double to score Hank Zeisler in the second to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 2-1.
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for the Tigers. The right-hander struck out five batters and gave up six hits and four runs in four innings of work.
Kyle Potthoff earned the win for Missouri on Sunday. The senior recorded five strikeouts and only gave up one hit as he pitched the last three innings.
Missouri aims to further protect its spot in the SEC tournament as it travels to Auburn, Alabama, to take on Auburn in a three-game series to close out the regular season. The series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Plainsman Park.