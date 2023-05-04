Missouri baseball scored nine unanswered runs to complete its comeback against Ole Miss on Thursday in the series opener at Taylor Stadium.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Matt Garcia hit a go-ahead two-run homer to give Missouri a 11-9 lead.
The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, when Luke Mann launched his second home run of the game to even the score at 9.
Missouri rallied from its early deficit with a six-run sixth inning. Mann started things off with his first solo home run of the night. Tre Morris then hit an RBI triple to score Hank Zeisler, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to 9-4.
Ross Lovich continued the hot inning with an RBI single to left field that drove Morris home. Then Cam Careswell was walked, Cam Chick came in to pinch run and to cap it all off, freshman Dalton Bargo, who was pinch-hitting, followed with a three-run homer to cut Ole Miss’ once-healthy lead to one run.
“He’s (Bargo) been swinging the bat great,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “I told him to not get disgusted because he wasn’t in the lineup to start the game, and he delivered when it was his time.”
Despite Missouri’s late-game offensive highlights, Ole Miss had control early. Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run and Calvin Harris scored on a balk to give the Rebels a 9-2 lead in the top of the sixth.
“There was never a time throughout the game where the guys in the dugout seemed like they were giving up,” Bieser said. “We continued to fight, and thankfully we got the job done.”
Ole Miss scored five runs in the fourth inning on a pair of home runs. Outfielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run homer to put the Rebels on the board first. A couple plays later, infielder TJ McCants knocked out a three-run homer to give Ole Miss a 5-0 lead.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for the Tigers. The senior struck out three batters and gave up six hits and seven runs in 4⅓ innings of work.
“He (Murphy) had some of his best stuff in the first few innings,” Bieser said. “He was throwing the ball very well for most of his time, but he just started throwing some bad pitches in the fourth inning.”
Junior Austin Troesser closed the game out for Missouri and came away with the win. The right-hander had two groundouts and a fly out to conclude the contest.
The Tigers look to take the series against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium. MU has not won an SEC series since sweeping Tennessee on March 17-19.