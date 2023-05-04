Missouri baseball celebrates after defeating Mississippi in the first round of their

Missouri players celebrate after Matt Garcia (4) hit a go-ahead two-run home run against Mississippi in the bottom of the eight inning Thursday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.

 Lauren Spakowski/Missourian

Missouri baseball scored nine unanswered runs to complete its comeback against Ole Miss on Thursday in the series opener at Taylor Stadium.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Matt Garcia hit a go-ahead two-run homer to give Missouri a 11-9 lead.