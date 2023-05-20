Missouri baseball squandered a late lead by allowing five runs in the eighth inning in a 9-7 loss to Auburn in its regular-season finale Saturday in Auburn, Alabama. The result clinched the series sweep for the hosting Tigers.
MU (30-23, 10-18 Southeastern Conference) fell apart in the bottom of the eighth, which it entered up 7-4. Chris Stanfield hit a double to drive home Brody Wortham and begin the comeback. Cole Foster followed with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to one run.
After a wild pitch by Missouri left-hander Jacob Hasty, Foster was able to run home and tie the game. In the next at-bat, Ike Irish hit a go-ahead two-run RBI single to drive Bryson Ware and Cooper McMurray home.
Missouri seemed to have secured some breathing room in the top of the eighth. Ty Wilmsmeyer launched a two-run home run to extend Mizzou’s lead to 7-4. It was Missouri’s second homer of the day, after Trevor Austin hit a two-run blast in the top of the first inning, which MU ended up 3-0.
Auburn (33-19-1, 16-14) never went away. A pair of sacrifice flies in the second inning cut the Missouri lead to one. Nate LaRue hit a solo home run to left center field in the bottom of the fourth, right after Missouri’s Luke Mann extended the visitors’ lead in the top of the fourth inning. The fifth-year senior hit an RBI double to score Cam Chick.
Mann tied Missouri’s all-time career home run record Friday, hitting his 49th long ball in black and gold to tie Jacob Friday’s record. The two-run bomb came in the sixth inning of MU’s second game in a doubleheader, the only two runs Missouri scored all day, dropping the game 7-2 shortly after being shut out in the opener 4-0.
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri int he series finale. The freshman struck out one batter and gave up four hits and three runs in two innings of work.
Nic Smith, Austin Troesser, Brock Lucas, Kyle Potthoff, Jacob Hasty and center fielder Wilmsmeyer all saw time on the mound for Missouri as pitching depth continued to prove problematic.
Despite the sweep, a loss from Mississippi State and a win from Vanderbilt — securing a tiebreaker for MU over the Bulldogs — on Friday secured Missouri’s spot in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Missouri will enter the tournament as the No. 12 seed and will face fifth-seeded Auburn in the final game in the first round Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. The game will air on SEC Network.