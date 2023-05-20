Missouri baseball squandered a late lead by allowing five runs in the eighth inning in a 9-7 loss to Auburn in its regular-season finale Saturday in Auburn, Alabama. The result clinched the series sweep for the hosting Tigers.

MU (30-23, 10-18 Southeastern Conference) fell apart in the bottom of the eighth, which it entered up 7-4. Chris Stanfield hit a double to drive home Brody Wortham and begin the comeback. Cole Foster followed with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to one run.