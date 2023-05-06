Despite scoring its third-most runs in a game this season, Missouri baseball lost to Ole Miss, giving up six home runs in a 20-14 defeat Saturday in the series finale at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers couldn’t find any answers for Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris, who set a program record with four home runs in the high-scoring affair. He finished with 10 RBI.
Ole Miss (25-23, 6-18 Southeastern Conference) heated up in the top of the fourth. Jacob Gonzalez hit an RBI single to score Peyton Chatagnier and tie the game at 4. Ethan Lege secured the lead for Ole Miss with an RBI groundout.
Harris continued the inning with a grand slam that brought home Gonzalez, Bo Gatlin and Kemp Alderman.
Missouri third baseman Luke Mann responded with a grand slam of his own in the bottom of the fourth, launching a pitch over the right-field wall to score Ross Lovich, Cam Chick and Matt Garcia and cut the Tigers’ deficit to one.
The Rebels stayed hot in the fifth. Chatagnier hit a solo home run, and Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to give Ole Miss an 11-8 lead.
The Rebels added four more runs in the sixth. Harris launched a two-run homer to right field, and Gonzalez hit a two-run single to make it 15-9.
Missouri (27-20, 7-17) did not go away, scoring three unanswered runs across the sixth and seventh innings. Ty Wilmsmeyer hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Lovich hit an RBI double, and Hank Zeisler’s sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 15-12.
Ole Miss pulled away in the top of the ninth. Harris hit his fourth home run of the game — a two-run shot — and Chatagnier hit a solo home run to give the Rebels a 20-12 lead.
Zeisler hit a two-run homer over the left-field wall in the bottom half to cap the scoring.
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri. The freshman struck out three and gave up four hits and six runs in 3⅓ innings. Zach Franklin, Rorik Maltrud, Kyle Potthoff, Daniel Wissler and Austin Troesser all came on in relief.
Despite the loss Saturday, Mizzou won the series against Ole Miss with Friday’s 13-3 win. It marked the Tigers’ second SEC series win this season.
Missouri next hosts Georgia for a three-game set beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.