Missouri baseball infielder and Helias alum Trevor Austin reportedly will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Power Mizzou.
The junior started every game for the Tigers during the 2023 season and led the team with a .312 batting average. The Jefferson City native also recorded eight home runs and 36 RBI.
Austin becomes the first player to put his name in the transfer portal after Missouri announced the firing of former coach Steve Bieser on Sunday.
Mizzou finished the season 30-24, including a 10-20 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The search for a new coach is underway, according to athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois