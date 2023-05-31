Trevor Austin

Trevor Austin

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri baseball infielder and Helias alum Trevor Austin reportedly will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Power Mizzou.

The junior started every game for the Tigers during the 2023 season and led the team with a .312 batting average. The Jefferson City native also recorded eight home runs and 36 RBI.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700