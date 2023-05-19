Missouri fell to Auburn in both games of a doubleheader to open the final regular season series Friday in Auburn, Alabama at Plainsman Park. The Tigers struggled offensively in the first game and couldn't contain Auburn in the second.
The doubleheader consisted of two regular nine-inning games due to inclement weather that postponed Thursday's season opener.
Despite the sweep, a loss from Mississippi State and a win from Vanderbilt on Friday secured Missouri's spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Auburn 4, Missouri 0
Missouri (30-22, 10-19 SEC) was held to three hits in the first game of the doubleheader. Ross Lovich, Matt Garcia and Dylan Leach each recorded a hit for the Tigers.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Chris Stanfield hit an RBI single to score Kason Howell and give Auburn the lead.
Auburn extended its lead in the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs from Bryson Ware and Ike Irish to extend the lead to three. The Tigers tallied one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Irish reached on a fielder's choice which allowed Bobby Peirce to run home.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for Missouri in the game. The right-hander struck out seven batters and gave up six hits and four runs in 7⅓ innings of work.
Auburn 7, Missouri 2
Missouri third baseman Luke Mann made history in the top of the sixth in the second game of the doubleheader when he launched a two-run homer to center field to cut Auburn's lead to two. The bomb was Mann's 49th as a Tiger, tying him with Jacob Priday for the most home runs in Missouri history.
Auburn (32-19-1, 16-13) pulled away from Missouri with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ware hit a solo home run to start things off for Auburn. A couple of plays later, Irish scored on a passed ball to extend Auburn's lead.
Carter Wright continued the hot inning for Auburn with an RBI single to score Howell, making it 7-2.
Javyn Pimental started on the mound for Missouri in the second matchup of the doubleheader. The left-hander recorded three strikeouts and allowed four hits and three runs in 3⅔ innings of work.
Missouri will have one more chance against Auburn for a chance to secure the 11th seed in the SEC Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plainsman Park.