Missouri baseball’s all-important final regular-season series will begin a day later than planned, as its opener against Auburn on Thursday was postponed after a lengthy delay due to inclement weather.
The two teams will now open the series at 2 p.m. Friday in Auburn, Alabama, where they will play a doubleheader. The series finale is still slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri (30-20, 10-17 Southeastern Conference) enters the three-game set tied with Georgia for the final two spots into the SEC Tournament, and both held a two-game advantage over Mississippi State, the only remaining team that could catch them. The Tigers hold the tiebreaker after sweeping Georgia in their most recent series.
Georgia hosts No. 5 LSU in its final series of the season, while Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M. Missouri only needs to match Georgia’s win total this weekend to secure a trip to Hoover, Alabama.
LSU and Georgia went 12 innings Thursday, but the Tigers won the series opener 12-5.
Mississippi State saved its season Thursday with a walk-off two-run home run against the Aggies, coming back from down five runs to win 10-8.