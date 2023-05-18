Missouri baseball’s all-important final regular-season series will begin a day later than planned, as its opener against Auburn on Thursday was postponed after a lengthy delay due to inclement weather.

The two teams will now open the series at 2 p.m. Friday in Auburn, Alabama, where they will play a doubleheader. The series finale is still slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.