Missouri gymnastics is welcoming a new addition to its staff in assistant coach Lacey Rubin.
Rubin joins the Tigers after one season at Arizona State.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri gymnastics is welcoming a new addition to its staff in assistant coach Lacey Rubin.
Rubin joins the Tigers after one season at Arizona State.
During her time with the Sun Devils, Rubin primarily oversaw the beam squad, which ended the season in the top 20.
Prior to Arizona State, Rubin spent time as a volunteer assistant coach at Penn State and a volunteer assistant at Eastern Michigan, where she had been a student-athlete.
Rubin was a standout on the bars for the Eagles, becoming the Mid-American Conference bar champion in 2017 and 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.