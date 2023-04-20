Charlie Crockett

Charlie Crockett

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri shot 3-under 277 to move into seventh place at the SEC Championship on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. The Tigers’ score was the third-lowest second round total by any team.

Charlie Crockett paced Missouri with a 4-under 66. Crockett’s 66 was tied for the second-lowest round of the day, and he moved up 30 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for fifth at 4 under overall.

