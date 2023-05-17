Missouri men’s golf played Rounds 1 and 3 at the Morgan Hill Regional 1 under and 3 over, respectively. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a second round 21-over 309. After the final day of play Wednesday at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California, Missouri finished in seventh place at 23-over 887 and missed the five-team cut for the National Championships.

“I know we didn’t quite play how we wanted to, obviously,” MU senior Charlie Crockett said, “but we played nicely today and we just left ourselves too much of a task.”

