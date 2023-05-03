Missouri golfer Jack Lundin reads the green (copy)

Missouri golfer Jack Lundin reads the green on the 18th hole April 10 at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. On Wednesday, Lundin and the Tigers were named the No. 7 seed for the regional rounds of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. The event will begin May 15 in Morgan Hill, California.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

Missouri men's golf received a No. 7 seed in the regional round of the NCAA Championships during the NCAA selection show Wednesday. The Tigers will compete in Morgan Hill, California, in their second consecutive regional berth.

The event runs May 15-17. The top five teams after 54 holes of stroke play advance from each regional to play in the NCAA Championships on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Tigers are seeking their first NCAA Championships appearance since 2014.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700