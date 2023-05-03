Missouri men's golf received a No. 7 seed in the regional round of the NCAA Championships during the NCAA selection show Wednesday. The Tigers will compete in Morgan Hill, California, in their second consecutive regional berth.
The event runs May 15-17. The top five teams after 54 holes of stroke play advance from each regional to play in the NCAA Championships on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Tigers are seeking their first NCAA Championships appearance since 2014.
Missouri placed 10th at the regional stage in 2022, which was held in Norman, Oklahoma. The Tigers most recently finished seventh at the 2023 SEC Tournament at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon's Island, Georgia, before falling in the quarterfinals to Texas A&M.
The Tigers will be joined at The Institute Golf Club by Pepperdine, Florida State, Mississippi State, Arizona, Louisville, Baylor, BYU, NC State, California, Charlotte, Grand Canyon and Northern Colorado. Pepperdine is the top seed and won the national championship in 2021.