Making the eight-team cut for match play at the SEC Championship ended up being a closer call than Missouri hoped on Friday.
Standing on the 54th tee, MU junior Jack Lundin looked primed to secure the first top-five finish in Missouri history at the SEC Championship on Friday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Things took a turn for Lundin, however, when he found a fairway bunker on 18 and subsequently pulled his approach into the water. Lundin went on to make double bogey, and his score moved himself out of the top 10 and the Tigers into a tie for eighth with Mississippi State and Georgia.
"That hole doesn't tell the story of Jack's tournament," MU coach Mark Hankins said. "We wouldn't have been there without him."
Despite his adventures on the final hole, Lundin still secured the fourth-best individual finish in MU history with a tie for 13th. He shot 2-under 208 across three rounds.
While the Tigers waited on Mississippi State and Georgia to finish, Hankins kept his message to his team simple.
"You guys need to continue to stay ready for a possible playoff, so let's just keep the chatter to a minimum," Hankins said.
Playing to Missouri's advantage, Georgia and Mississippi State finished their rounds on the difficult 9th and 18th holes, respectively. Georgia played the ninth hole 2 over, and Mississippi State played the 18th hole 2 over. Those scores moved Missouri into 7th, Mississippi State into 8th and Georgia into 9th with no playoff necessary.
Missouri finished the tournament at even-par 840. No. 13 Tennessee secured the top seed in match play with a score 14-under 276.
Charlie Crockett and Alfons Bondesson joined Lundin in powering the Tigers to their second consecutive appearance in the SEC Championship match play. Both Crockett and Bondesson shot 3-under 207 for the tournament and tied for eighth.
Crockett and Bondesson's tie for eighth was the highest individual finish for an MU golfer in the SEC Championship and the second and third top-10 finishes in program history.
Bondesson was the lone Tiger to play every round at par or better.
"Today the breeze was up early and the greens were firm and fast, (and) the pins are tucked so you've got to play smart," Hankins said. "I think (Bondesson) did that all week and was rewarded with a top 10."
The Tigers now turn their attention to the quarterfinals of match play where they will face No. 15 Texas A&M. The Aggies are led by Master Low Amateur and US Amateur champion Sam Bennett. Lundin will be Bennett's opponent.
"On this golf course, I think (match play) is kind of business as usual," Hankins said. "You've got to play good golf to win these matches. It's not just a match play scenario... So we're gonna go out and try to play good golf tomorrow."
The Tigers tee off at 7 a.m. Saturday against the Aggies. If they win, they will play the winner of No. 9 Florida and No. 21 Ole Miss.
"This week, I think we just played to our level," Hankins said, "and now we get an opportunity to go try and do it again tomorrow. And you know, if we play well we get to play 36 holes tomorrow."