Missouri men’s golfer Charlie Crockett was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference on Thursday, becoming the fifth MU golfer ever to earn All-SEC recognition.

The senior tied for eighth at the SEC Tournament, which marked the highest finish in program history at the event. He finished outside the top 25 in just one tournament this season and had three top-five finishes.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700