Missouri men’s golfer Charlie Crockett was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference on Thursday, becoming the fifth MU golfer ever to earn All-SEC recognition.
The senior tied for eighth at the SEC Tournament, which marked the highest finish in program history at the event. He finished outside the top 25 in just one tournament this season and had three top-five finishes.
Crockett’s 69.87 scoring average is the best of his career and is on pace to be the lowest season average at MU since now-PGA Tour player Hayden Buckley in 2017-18.
The highlight of Crockett’s season was a second-place finish at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in April at The Club at Old Hawthorne, where he shot 18-under 198 — the second-best 54-hole score in program history.
Crockett and MU return to the course for the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the regional. After three rounds, the top five teams advance to the national tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.