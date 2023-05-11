Missouri men's golf senior Charlie Crockett was named second-team All-SEC on Thursday, becoming the fifth Missouri golfer to earn all-conference recognition.

Crockett tied for eighth at the SEC Tournament, which marked the highest finish in program history at the competition. He finished outside the top 25 in just one tournament this season and had three top-five finishes.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022