Missouri men's golf senior Charlie Crockett was named second-team All-SEC on Thursday, becoming the fifth Missouri golfer to earn all-conference recognition.
Crockett tied for eighth at the SEC Tournament, which marked the highest finish in program history at the competition. He finished outside the top 25 in just one tournament this season and had three top-five finishes.
Crockett's 69.87 scoring average is the best of his career and is on pace to be the lowest season average at MU since now-PGA Tour player Hayden Buckley in 2017-18.
The highlight of Crockett's season was a second place finish at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in April at The Club at Old Hawthorne, where he shot 18-under 198 — the second-best 54-hole score in program history.
Crockett and MU return to the course for the NCAA Regionals at 10:25 a.m. Monday. The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the Morgan Hill, California, regional. After three rounds, the top five teams advance to nationals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.