Missouri men’s golf’s comeback attempt came up short against Texas A&M on Friday in the SEC Championship quarterfinals at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
All five of the match play ties went at least 16 holes, but the Aggies put up the necessary points to knock out the Tigers.
“Today we were hanging in there the whole time, and (Texas A&M) ended up beating us,” MU co-head coach Mark Hankins said. “They’re a good team, and they were just a little better than us today.”
Trailing 2-0 after freshman Antonio Safa and graduate DJ Springer both lost their matches 3 and 2, the Tigers still had a chance if Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett and Alfons Bondesson could pull out their close matches.
Bondesson, who never led his match against A&M’s Vishnu Sadagopan, was primed to push his match to a playoff after reaching the 18th green in two and Sadagopan found the water.
“I played decent today,” Bondesson said. “(I) struggled off the tee on the front nine. I didn’t hit a single fairway. So that kind of made it tough for making birdies, but I just kept grinding in there.”
“I’m kind of used to playing pins that are tucked in corners,” the MU freshman continued. “You need to be aware of where you want to hit the ball and hit it in certain places.”
A hole behind Bondesson, Crockett trailed Phichaksn Maichon by one with two holes to play.
“I didn’t drive it how I wanted to today,” Crocektt said. “I made a couple of good up and downs and I made a couple of good putts for birdie. (It was) just a grindy day out there today. My opponent didn’t give me anything. So you know, I just had to grind to win a hole, not just get given a hole, and that’s always tough on a tough golf course.”
Crockett never got the chance to win his final two holes as Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett completed a furious comeback to edge Lundin. The MU junior initially opened up a 2-hole lead on Bennett, but the 2023 Masters low amateur and 2022 U.S. Amateur champion proved too much and secured a 3 and 1 victory with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Bondesson and Crockett’s matches were left unfinished, but A&M was given a 5-0 victory based on the Aggies’ 1-up lead in both.
Despite the quarterfinals loss, Missouri is taking positives from the team’s performance this week that featured three of the four best individual finishes in school history and MU’s first back-to-back appearance in the match play portion of the tournament.
Crockett and Bondesson powered the Tigers to a second consecutive SEC Championship quarterfinals appearence in the stroke play portion of the tournament Wednesday through Friday, shooting 3-under 207 over three rounds and tying for eighth. Eighth place is the highest placement for an MU golfer in school history in the SEC Championship. Lundin also played a key role in MU’s success, posting 2-under 208 across three rounds.
“I think that based on the fact that we brought four new players that have never been here before, including two freshmen starting, and two players that have had one year of experience on the SEC tournament course,” Hankins said, “I felt like we really adapted quickly and got better each day.”
“Sea Island’s a great golf course,” Crocket added. “And I think we learned a lot as a team this week about how to play tough golf courses.”
Missouri now awaits May 3 when at-large bids for the NCAA Regionals are announced. It is anticipated the Tigers will be in the field.
“We’re gonna have to, again, go and adapt to a new golf course,” Hankins said, “just like we did this week, (and) just like we did the week where we had never seen the course in Arizona.”