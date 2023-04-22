Charlie Crockett

Charlie Crockett

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri men’s golf’s comeback attempt came up short against Texas A&M on Friday in the SEC Championship quarterfinals at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

All five of the match play ties went at least 16 holes, but the Aggies put up the necessary points to knock out the Tigers.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

