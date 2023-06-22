Mizzou soccer released its 2023 schedule Thursday, with eight games set to take place at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia over the course of the season.
The Tigers open the regular season against Southeast Missouri State on Aug. 17 on home turf, following a pair of exhibition games at Memphis and Oklahoma State in the first two weeks of August. They'll then face a trio of teams from eastern Nebraska, taking on Creighton on Aug. 20 in Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha on Aug. 24 in Columbia and Nebraska on Aug. 31 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Missouri will then play rivals in back-to-back games, first traveling Sept. 3 to Lawrence, Kansas, for a Border War bout with the Jayhawks, then returning home to face Illinois in a Braggin' Rights match Sept. 7.
The Tigers will close out nonconference play with a match against Missouri State on Sept. 10 in a neutral-site game in St. Louis.
Mizzou opens its 10-game Southeastern Conference slate on the road against Florida on Sept. 15. The Tigers also will travel to face Aubrun (Sept. 21), Ole Miss (Oct. 5), Vanderbilt (Oct. 13) and Kentucky (Oct. 22).
The first SEC game at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in the 2023 season arrives Sept. 24, when Georgia visits Columbia. Missouri also will host Arkansas (Sept. 29), South Carolina (Oct. 8), Tennessee (Oct. 19) and, in its regular-season finale, Alabama (Oct. 26).
The 2023 campaign marks MU coach Stefanie Golan's third season at the helm. Missouri is 12-18-4 during her tenure and 5-12-3 in SEC play.