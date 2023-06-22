Milena Fischer high fives her teammate (copy)

Missouri midfielder Milena Fischer high-fives a teammate before MU’s game against Florida on Oct. 9 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers announced their Southeastern Conference schedule Thursday, with their opening game set to take place Aug. 17 at home against SEMO.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Mizzou soccer released its 2023 schedule Thursday, with eight games set to take place at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia over the course of the season.

The Tigers open the regular season against Southeast Missouri State on Aug. 17 on home turf, following a pair of exhibition games at Memphis and Oklahoma State in the first two weeks of August. They'll then face a trio of teams from eastern Nebraska, taking on Creighton on Aug. 20 in Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha on Aug. 24 in Columbia and Nebraska on Aug. 31 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

