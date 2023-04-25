One by one, Missouri's entire lineup had at least one opportunity at the plate in the first inning of its last midweek matchup of the season against SIUE.
Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and Kara Daly each had two.
With a leadoff walk, Laird quickly slid face-first into second base within minutes of her at-bat. She popped up, wiped the dirt from her hands and watched as Honnold clobbered her twelfth home run of the season over the right field fence.
The pair at the top of the Tigers' order put Mizzou on the board, leading to a seven-run inning that ended in an 8-1 victory over SIUE at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Tuesday evening. With the win, Missouri improved to 9-0 in midweek games ahead of its last two series of the season against Texas A&M and Arkansas.
The Tigers will face No. 23 Texas A&M on the road starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will follow at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the series will wrap up at 5 p.m. Sunday in College Station, Texas.
"I'd say I was waiting for one," Honnold said of her home run. "It felt really good when I hit it."
Missouri loaded the bases with two outs following Honnold's homer into the outfield bleachers. Megan Moll stepped up to the plate, saw one pitch and drove in two more runs with an RBI single to centerfield.
The Tigers loaded the bases again and scored another run after starting pitcher Kelsey Ray hit Laird with a pitch.
Following a pitching change, Honnold notched her second hit of the inning with a two-run single to center . She collected four RBI in the game.
"Alex (Honnold) is just expecting that every single time she's up to bat that she's hitting it hard, that she's capitalizing and taking advantage of her opportunities in scoring runs for the team," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said.
SIUE scored its sole run of the game on an single in the third by Hayley Palm with runners on second and third base.
Missouri extended its lead by one in the bottom half of the inning on a solo homer by Moll. The senior went 2-for-2 with her third home run of the season and three RBI.
Anderson said she like what she saw from Moll, the designated player in Tuesday's game. She said she's been looking for more production from the DP and that her team needs "more depth in the dugout."
Senior Megan Schumacher earned the win in the circle. As the relieving pitcher with four innings of work, Schumacher allowed no runs on just two hits with six strikeouts.
Cierra Harrison pitched the first three innings of the matchup, giving up one run on four hits.
"It's really easy that when you put up seven runs in the first inning to lose your concentration and get complacent," Anderson said. "And I feel like we just continue to compete. Even though we only scored one more run, we had quality at-bats throughout the entire game."
Krings recognized with weekly honors by SEC, NFCA
Laurin Krings, a junior from Loveland, Colorado, was honored on Tuesday as Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week and NFCA Pitcher of the Week.
After picking up a win win against Kansas in the midweek game, she threw a no-hitter performance against North Texas on Friday behind a career-best 17 strikeouts and no walks. It was the third no-hitter of Krings' career and the 46th in program history.
Her 17 strikeouts tied for the fourth-most in Mizzou single-game history and helped her surpass 100 punch-outs for the third-straight season.
She wasn't done, though.
Krings started Sunday's series finale and clinched the sweep over North Texas with another shutout with nine strikeouts, three hits and no walks.
"I've been doing this for 25 years," Anderson said. "And I can't remember a more dominant performance that I've ever been a part of."