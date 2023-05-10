After taking the last seed into the SEC Tournament and defeating Mississippi State in its opener, Missouri softball watched its tournament stay come to a quick end in a 7-2 loss to fifth-seeded Alabama on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 13th-seeded Tigers gained a little extra rest after a weather delay pushed their start time from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., but that added time could not help them solve Crimson Tide starter Montana Fouts.

