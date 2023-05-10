After taking the last seed into the SEC Tournament and defeating Mississippi State in its opener, Missouri softball watched its tournament stay come to a quick end in a 7-2 loss to fifth-seeded Alabama on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The 13th-seeded Tigers gained a little extra rest after a weather delay pushed their start time from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., but that added time could not help them solve Crimson Tide starter Montana Fouts.
The graduate student entered the matchup with 22 wins and a 1.44 ERA, both top-10 marks across all-Southeastern Conference pitchers. Fouts channeled that season-long success against the Tigers, scattering two runs and eight hits over seven innings.
Her dominance on the mound provided a swift add-on to Alabama’s offense, which ignited for four runs in the game’s first two innings.
Ashley Prange opened the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom half of the first against Missouri starter Jordan Weber. Prange finished with three hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Kali Heivilin, Kristen White and Jenna Johnson also recorded an RBI each for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s early offensive ambush forced Weber out of the game after only 1⅓ innings, and reliever Laurin Krings took her spot. Krings navigated through three innings, allowing three additional runs on four hits.
The Tigers chipped back at the lead multiple times with a one-out RBI single from Alex Honnold in the third inning and an RBI single from Kara Daly in the fifth. Despite their best efforts, though, Alabama rallied behind Fouts.
The right-hander struck out 10 Missouri batters on the evening, propelling her season total to 302 strikeouts. Fouts becomes only the third Alabama pitcher to notch over 300 strikeouts multiple times in a career.
Missouri will now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field in hopes of achieving a spot among the 64 selections that are made. The Tigers’ resume shows a 34-28 record with a 7-17 record in SEC play.
Alabama advances to face fourth-seeded Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. The matchup will pit the last two SEC Tournament champions against one another with a trip to the semifinals on the line.