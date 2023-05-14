Kara Daly listens to head coach Larissa Anderson in between plays

Kara Daly listens to Missouri coach Larissa Anderson in between batters during a game April 16 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Anderson, Daly and the Tigers were selected Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. Mizzou opens with California in the Norman Regional, which is hosted by No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma.

 Lauren Spakowski/Missourian

After a season in which the Missouri softball team struggled in SEC play, the Tigers still were selected Sunday night for the NCAA Tournament.

Their reward: a spot in a regional with No. 1 overall seed and two-time defending national champ Oklahoma.