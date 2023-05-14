After a season in which the Missouri softball team struggled in SEC play, the Tigers still were selected Sunday night for the NCAA Tournament.
Their reward: a spot in a regional with No. 1 overall seed and two-time defending national champ Oklahoma.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After a season in which the Missouri softball team struggled in SEC play, the Tigers still were selected Sunday night for the NCAA Tournament.
Their reward: a spot in a regional with No. 1 overall seed and two-time defending national champ Oklahoma.
Mizzou — which finished 34-24 overall but 7-17 in the Southeastern Conference, good for 13th and last place, before going 1-1 in the postseason league tournament — opens regional play at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Pac-12's California (33-19-1). The game will air on ESPN+.
In the other game on the first day of the double-elimination regional, the top-ranked Sooners (51-1) — who won both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in addition to the last two NCAA championships — host Hofstra (29-25), the Colonial Athletic Association tournament champ and school at which Larissa Anderson coached before heading to MU, at 4 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.
After three games Saturday, the regional concludes Sunday with the team that won its first two games facing the survivor of the losers' bracket. If the survivor wins that first game, a second will be played to determine the Norman Regional champ. Times and TV allocations for the games Saturday and Sunday are TBA.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.