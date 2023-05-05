Jordan Weber

Jordan Weber

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri softball fell behind early and never got its offense going in a 9-0 home loss in five innings against No. 12 Arkansas on Friday.

The Razorbacks (38-14, 14-8 SEC) jumped on Mizzou starting pitcher Jordan Weber with two runs in the first inning and another in the second. Weber threw 52 pitches in those two frames, leading coach Larissa Anderson to make a change in the circle.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.