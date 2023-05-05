Missouri softball fell behind early and never got its offense going in a 9-0 home loss in five innings against No. 12 Arkansas on Friday.
The Razorbacks (38-14, 14-8 SEC) jumped on Mizzou starting pitcher Jordan Weber with two runs in the first inning and another in the second. Weber threw 52 pitches in those two frames, leading coach Larissa Anderson to make a change in the circle.
Reliever Megan Schumacher didn't fare much better, allowing two runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Arkansas' Kristina Foreman, who finished with three RBI, Reagan Johnson and Cylie Halvorson shined on offense with two hits each. Lauren Camenzind had three hits and two RBI.
The Tigers (31-23, 5-17) managed just two hits against Chenise Delce. The 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year struck out five and walked two in a complete-game performance.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Offense lifts CC baseball to AMC Tournament title
Facing top-seeded Missouri Baptist for the second consecutive day, second-seeded Columbia College baseball put on an offensive clinic to claim the American Midwest Conference Tournament title in O'Fallon.
The Cougars beat the Spartans 11-6 for their second conference tournament championship in program history.
Columbia (38-13) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second and two in the fourth.
Seven Cougars had at least one RBI, and five had two hits. Left fielder Cayden Nicoletto went 2-for-4 day with a triple and two RBI. Both third baseman Tyler Renn and center fielder Indy Stanley finished 2-for-5 and drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Dan Fick improved to 8-0 this season, striking out three and allowing seven hits and four runs in 6⅓ innings.
Missouri Baptist (42-7) quickly chased reliever Kam Dohogne, but Kaleb Richards closed the game with 2⅓ scoreless innings, striking out four and ending the Spartans' four-run seventh inning.
With the win, Columbia earned the AMC's automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
The Cougars will find out who, when and where they'll play the opening rounds of the tournament during the tournament selection show, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
There are five teams at six opening-round sites and four teams at four other sites. The double-elimination tournament begins next Monday, with the winner of each site advancing to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
Central Methodist in Fayette is the only in-state host site. Kingsport, Tennessee; Bellevue (Neb.); Cumberlands (Ky.); Georgia Gwinnett; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho); LSU Shreveport (La.); Taylor (Ind.); Westmont (Calif.) and William Carey (Miss.) are the other host sites.
Cougars pull away for sixth straight AMC title
Columbia men's track and field leapt, ran and vaulted to a sixth consecutive conference title at the AMC Outdoor Championships in St. Louis.
The Cougars totaled 189 points, two more than second-place Missouri Baptist. William Woods finished third with 169 points and was the only other team to record more than 65 points.
Columbia's Grant Erisman and Jason Parker finished atop the podium in the long jump (21 feet, 2 inches) and high jump (6-3.25), respectively. Erisman also placed second in javelin.
The Cougars placed among the top five in 25 events, including eight second-place finishes. Alexander Dukes took second in both the 5,000- (15 minutes, 25.89 seconds) and 10,000-meter run (32:10.07).
The Cougars' next event is the two-day USF Fighting Chance meet, which begins Friday in Joliet, Illinois. They will then prepare for the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Marion, Indiana, which take place May 24-27.
CC women take second at AMC Championships
Aiming for a second consecutive conference title, Columbia women's track and field placed second in this year's meet with 132.50 points.
William Woods scored 215.50 points to take home first place in St. Louis.
Columbia's Lily Ashrafzadeh won the the long jump (17-7), and the Cougars' 4x100 relay team crossed the finish line first (49.93).
Jada O'Donnell placed second in the 5,000 with a time of 19:35.88.
The Columbia women will also be at the USF Fighting Chance meet before heading to the NAIA Outdoor Championships.