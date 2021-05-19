Mizzou Softball Stadium will be allowed to operate at full capacity this weekend, it was announced in a news release Wednesday. Missouri hosts regionals in the NCAA Softball Tournament and faces Illinois-Chicago on Friday.
"On Wednesday," the statement reads, "the NCAA announced that local public health authorities will determine fan capacities at remaining 2021 championship events, allowing Mizzou Softball Stadium to be opened to full capacity for the NCAA Columbia Regional, May 21-23."
The decision comes less than a week after it was announced Friday that MU stadiums could begin to operate at 50 percent capacity, beginning with Missouri baseball's game against Kansas on Tuesday. All of MU's home games had been played at a maximum of 20 percent capacity prior to the announcement.
"We have the best fans," catcher Hatti Moore said Sunday following the Selection Show, when the stands were still set to be at half-capacity. "If you look at any game that we ever travel to, our stands are packed with fans ... we know the fans are going to show up ... We're excited to see them in the stands, hopefully have a packed house."