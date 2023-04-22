Missouri softball took its first series of the season with consecutive wins over North Texas on Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers came hot off a Laurin Krings no-hitter and 17-strikeout victory Friday to defeat the Mean Green again Saturday afternoon, this time winning 2-1 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Missouri (28-20) has an opportunity to sweep the series in the final outing against North Texas (26-19) at noon Sunday.
Scoring two runs on three hits, Missouri rallied in the sixth inning after being down one through most of the matchup. The Tigers notched only four hits in the game.
Megan Moll led the inning with a single to left field and Alex Honnold drove her home on a single of her own to even the score.
On one out, Kara Daly laid down an RBI bunt, scoring Honnold and allowing the Tigers to take the lead.
Missouri missed an opportunity to score more, though, stranding runners on second and third to wrap the inning.
Freshman relief pitcher Cierra Harrison then faced and conquered three consecutive North Texas batters in the seventh to clinch Missouri's victory and series win.
North Texas scored its sole run in the second inning off of two hits and a fly ball, which scored the runner sitting on third base. On two outs and with a runner on third, starting pitcher Jordan Weber notched a strikeout to escape the inning and hold the Mean Green to only one run.
With the win, Harrison improved to 8-2 on the season with two innings pitched. Daly paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
On Friday, the Tigers needed just a single run to down the Mean Green 1-0. Krings struck out 17 of the 22 batters she faced, including 14 of the first 15 to step up to the plate, and gave up no walks in her third-career no-hitter, which was the 46th in program history. Her 17 strikeouts tied for the fourth most in MU single-game history and helped her eclipse 100 punch outs for the third straight season.