Missouri softball took its first series of the season with consecutive wins over North Texas on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers came hot off a Laurin Krings no-hitter and 17-strikeout victory Friday to defeat the Mean Green again Saturday afternoon, this time winning 2-1 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Missouri (28-20) has an opportunity to sweep the series in the final outing against North Texas (26-19) at noon Sunday.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

