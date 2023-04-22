Missouri softball won its first series of the season with consecutive victories over North Texas on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers came hot off a Laurin Krings no-hitter and 17-strikeout victory Friday to defeat the Mean Green again Saturday afternoon, this time winning 2-1 at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

