Missouri softball won its first series of the season with consecutive victories over North Texas on Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers came hot off a Laurin Krings no-hitter and 17-strikeout victory Friday to defeat the Mean Green again Saturday afternoon, this time winning 2-1 at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
MU (28-20) has an opportunity to sweep the series in the final outing against the Mean Green (26-19) at noon Sunday.
Scoring two runs on three hits, Missouri rallied in the sixth inning after trailing by one throughout. The Tigers had only four hits in the game.
Megan Moll led off the inning with a single to left field before Alex Honnold drove her home on a single to even the score at 1.
With one out, Kara Daly laid down a squeeze bunt, scoring Honnold and giving the Tigers the lead.
Missouri missed an opportunity to pad its lead, though, stranding runners on second and third to wrap the inning.
Freshman reliever Cierra Harrison then faced and conquered three consecutive North Texas batters in the seventh to clinch Missouri’s victory and series win.
North Texas scored its only run in the second inning off of two hits and a sacrifice fly by right fielder Molly Rainey. With two outs and a runner on third, Missouri starter Jordan Weber recorded a strikeout to escape the inning and hold the Mean Green to only one run.
With the win, Harrison pitched two innings in relief of Weber and improved to 8-2 on the season.
Daly paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with the squeeze-bunt RBI.
On Friday, the Tigers needed just a single run to beat the Mean Green 1-0. Krings struck out 17 of the 22 batters she faced, including 14 of the first 15 to step up to the plate, and gave up no walks in her third-career no-hitter, which was the 46th in program history. Her 17 strikeouts tied for the fourth most in MU single-game history.