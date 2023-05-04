Laurin Krings, or "Specs" as she's called by her Missouri softball teammates, felt at home as soon as she stepped foot on Mizzou's campus.
The Loveland, Colorado, product was one of the most decorated pitchers to hail from the state when she graduated in 2020. She had never heard of Mizzou.
"I'm really glad I decided to come here over everywhere else because I wouldn't have my friends or the family atmosphere we have here," Krings said.
She said Missouri's program "just popped up" on her radar sometime during her junior year of high school, which was near the end of her college recruiting process.
Almost 800 miles from home, the junior pitcher filled a hole on the team that only she and her notorious black-rimmed glasses could fill — hence the nickname. Now she gets to pass on her experience to younger players and pitchers, one of them being freshman Cierra Harrison, who also just so happens to be sporting a pair of specs.
"We kind of just clicked right when we had our first individual together," Krings said.
Harrison was the top-ranked pitcher in Missouri among the 2022 graduating class. Coming from Lee's Summit, the former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year chose to stay in her home state instead of heading north to Minnesota.
She said the opportunity to pitch at Mizzou is a dream, and her friendship with Krings is a big reason why Missouri continues to feel like home.
"What (Krings) does out there is great," Harrison said. "Impeccable, I would say. She's a great person to follow and have to look up to."
Fellow teammate Megan Moll said she admired how Krings took the freshman under her wing. The senior catcher said Harrison "will be the next arm of this program."
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said the pair's relationship was almost strategic. When seniors Jordan Weber, Megan Schumacher and Emma Nichols were on the team as freshmen, she said they didn't have any upperclassmen expertise to benefit from. The experience was similar for Krings, too, who was only a year behind the trio of senior pitchers.
"I didn't want freshmen to go through that experience of not having mentors," Anderson said. "So I purposely wanted to bring in Cierra Harrison and Taylor Pannell as freshman to have upperclassmen to look up to and to learn from and get that experience."
"That's exactly what is being built with Krings mentoring (Harrison)," Anderson added.
Harrison said she hopes to embody Krings' composure in the circle someday, a seasoned poise that was on full display before Krings was named the Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week and Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week for her performance during Missouri's most recent week at home. She pitched 15-consecutive scoreless innings with 28 strikeouts compiled among three wins that week, including a career-best 17-strikeout no-hitter against North Texas on April 21.
Krings currently leads Mizzou's pitching staff with 11 wins (11-11) and has an ERA of 2.53. She's registered 128 strikeouts this season and surpassed 400 Ks in her career as a Tiger in the series finale against Ole Miss on April 17. Harrison is 8-2 with a 2.31 ERA.
"I'm the only pitcher in my class," Krings said of next season. "I'm going to have to step up a little bit more, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I want to help these girls as much as I can and just make them be the best they can be."
Before looking ahead to another year of Mizzou softball, Krings, Harrison and the rest of the Tigers still have a season to wrap up and hold onto as they near postseason competition. Missouri (31-22, 5-16 SEC) hosts No. 12 Arkansas (37-14, 13-8) at Mizzou Softball Stadium in its last regular season series of the season starting at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a second game at 4 p.m. Saturday. First pitch of the final outing of the three-game series is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
This weekend will be friends, families and fans of the Tigers' last chance to see Missouri's eight graduating seniors in action at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
On her pitching squad, Anderson said she's excited to see what the rising underclassmen will accomplish. She said the camaraderie she sees on her staff, particularly with Krings and Harrison, is important because "they're going to need each other down the stretch."
"I'm just excited to see how (Harrison's) going to grow, to be honest," Krings said. "She came in so strongly. It's hard to come in as a freshman and play in this, especially to just get thrown into it. ... I'm really excited to see how she's going to take it and how far her career is going to go."