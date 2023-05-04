Laurin Krings, or "Specs" as she's called by her Missouri softball teammates, felt at home as soon as she stepped foot on Mizzou's campus.

The Loveland, Colorado, product was one of the most decorated pitchers to hail from the state when she graduated in 2020. She had never heard of Mizzou. 

