Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird and center fielder Alex Honnold, the top two players in the Tigers' lineup, were named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team, the league announced Friday.
It marks the second straight season Laird has been named to the all-conference second team, while it's the first league honor of Honnold's Mizzou career.
Laird, Missouri's leadoff hitter and a 2022 Gold Glove honoree at shortstop, is batting .340 this season with 29 RBI. Honnold has been the Tigers' leading hitter by some distance with a .414 average that included 13 home runs and 46 RBI.
Missouri dropped out of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday after a 7-2 loss to Alabama in the first round. The Tigers are 34-24 with a 7-17 mark in SEC play, and now await the NCAA's announcement for regional berths.