Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird and center fielder Alex Honnold, the top two players in the Tigers' lineup, were named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team, the league announced Friday.

It marks the second straight season Laird has been named to the all-conference second team, while it's the first league honor of Honnold's Mizzou career.

