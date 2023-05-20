Missouri softball’s season came to a swift end Saturday, as a pair of losses caused the Tigers to crash out of the Norman Regional.

After an 11-0, six-inning drubbing at the hands of host Oklahoma in the first game of the day in Norman, Oklahoma, Missouri returned later to face California for the second time of the tournament needing a win to extend its stay in the Sooner State.

