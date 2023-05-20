Missouri softball’s season came to a swift end Saturday, as a pair of losses caused the Tigers to crash out of the Norman Regional.
After an 11-0, six-inning drubbing at the hands of host Oklahoma in the first game of the day in Norman, Oklahoma, Missouri returned later to face California for the second time of the tournament needing a win to extend its stay in the Sooner State.
The Bears beat back a short-lived Mizzou comeback in the fourth inning and a threatening last-ditch effort in the seventh, claiming a 7-5 win in the elimination game to send the Tigers packing.
With MU down four runs, third baseman Kara Daly stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and the chance to tie the game. She singled, driving home two runners and eating into the deficit, but in the process Alex Honnold was tagged out at second, bringing MU down to its final out.
Julia Crenshaw stepped up. Daly stole second on a wild pitch. Crenshaw grounded out, ending the contest.
A three-run third inning gave Cal all the advantage it needed, and it added to it in the fourth inning on an RBI single
Missouri, which had spent nine straight innings Saturday without scoring, then found some inspiration in the back end of its lineup.
Maddie Gallagher sent a pitch over the right-field fence. Megan Moll went the other direction with the same result on the very next pitch. Payton Jackson then made it three straight homers and cut the deficit to 5-3.
But the comeback attempt fizzled as fast as it fired up. California added insurance runs in the fifth and seventh.
Jordan Weber started on the mound for Missouri but was pulled after three innings after giving up three walks and four hits for four earned runs.
Oklahoma, which is the No. 1 overall seed and hunting for a third straight national title, dismantled MU in the first game of the day.
The Sooners, already sporting a 5-0 lead through four innings, opened the game up in the top of the fifth, scoring on MU reliever Megan Schumacher’s wild pitch before Cydney Sanders sent a solo blast over the left-field fence on a 3-2 count — one of two OU home runs in the game.
Schumacher left the game with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, but the pitching change that saw Emma Nichols enter did little to change MU’s fortunes. OU quickly added four runs to get into run-rule territory, and the Tigers had no answer in the bottom half of the inning.
Laurin Krings started on the mound and took the wseven hits and six earned runs. The Tigers managed just one hit — a Daly single in the fourth inning — and drew only one walk.
Missouri, which beat California 5-1 in the opening game of the regional Friday, would have needed to beat Oklahoma twice on Sunday to keep its season alive. The Sooners have lost just once through 54 games this season.
Mizzou ends the season 35-26, a record that included just seven wins in 24 Southeastern Conference games. The Tigers were ousted in the first round of the SEC Tournament on May 10 by Alabama after winning a de facto play-in game against Mississippi State.