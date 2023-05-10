Missouri track and field is set to start competition in the Southeastern Conference Championships, which will begin Thursday and end Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mizzou athletes will aim to finish with results that will place them within the top 48 in the region in their respective events to qualify for the West Regional Championships, which begin May 24.
The Tigers begin competition at noon Thursday, when freshman and Battle alum Sam Innes competes in the men’s hammer throw.
Men’s track and field
The Tigers are hoping to break out of the middle of the pack after finishing ninth in the conference meet last season.
Missouri has found the most success this season in the middle-distance events, specifically in the men’s 800-meter run. Senior Christopher Conrad has been a consistent bright spot for the Tigers, running the 800 in 1 minute, 47.89 seconds to win in a loaded field in the Raleigh Relays back in March. He’ll race in the preliminary rounds of the 800 starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Redshirt senior Mitch Weber will look to defend his SEC title in the men’s discus throw. He won the event with a toss of 197 feet, 10 inches last season. However, he’ll face some stiff competition in Arkansas’ Rojé Stona, who had a personal-best throw of 219-10 on April 29.
Arkansas is among the favorites for the team title. The two-time reigning SEC champions are currently ranked No. 1 in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, overtaking Texas Tech in the latest poll. No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee are also teams to watch for in the team title race.
Women’s track and field
The Tigers, who were ranked No. 9 back in April, have relied on their field specialists to carry their scoring efforts throughout the season, specifically in the javelin and triple jump.
In the women’s javelin, the Tigers will send six athletes, led by grad student Sophia Rivera, to the SEC Championships. Rivera came out of the gate strong, breaking the school record in the first meet of the season with a toss of 189-2. She’s currently the top seed in the event. Right behind her is sophomore Valentina Bornacelli. The transfer from Washington State has trailed Rivera throughout the season but beat her with a season-best throw of 183-9 at the Texas Relays back in April. They’ll begin throwing at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
In the women’s triple jump, senior and two-time All-American Arianna Fisher has led the way for the Tigers. While not having many jumps throughout the outdoor season, the school record holder still put in a respectable jump of 44-0 at the Texas Relays. She’s currently seeded fourth in the event, with Florida’s Jasmine Moore, who holds the collegiate national record, leading the way. They’ll begin jumping at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
The team title favorites include No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Arkansas. The Gators are looking to repeat as conference champions, while the Razorbacks will try to add to both their conference and national championships from the indoor season.
Along with Florida and Arkansas, SEC schools currently occupy seven of the top 10 spots in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. LSU is the closest to the top Gators and Razorbacks at No. 6, followed by Texas A&M, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi.
Mizzou enters the meet ranked 10th in the SEC.