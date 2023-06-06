Seven Missouri athletes will travel to Austin, Texas, to compete in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The championships begin Wednesday and run through Saturday and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Seven Missouri athletes will travel to Austin, Texas, to compete in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The championships begin Wednesday and run through Saturday and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
The Tigers’ first athlete will take to the track at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, when Christopher Conrad runs in the men’s 800-meter semifinals. Conrad was the lone track athlete to advance for Missouri, qualifying from the NCAA West Regionals with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 46.79 seconds to take fifth in the preliminary round. If he advances Wednesday, Conrad will run in the 800 final at 9:14 p.m. Friday.
The duo of Skylar Ciccolini and Sophia Rivera will compete for the Tigers in the women’s javelin final at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Rivera is the fifth-ranked javelin thrower in the NCAA and Ciccolini enters ranked 12th.
Battle alum Paige Magee will also compete Thursday for Iowa. She will race the 100 hurdles semifinals at 8:32 p.m. and the 400 hurdles at 9:30 p.m.
Missouri’s Roberto Vilches will compete in the finals of the men’s high jump at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Vilches, who earned first-team All-American honors in the indoor championships, is looking to earn his second consecutive first-team All-American honors at the outdoor championships after finishing eighth last season.
Kansas runner and Hickman alum Chandler Gibbens will also compete Friday. Gibbens will race in the 5,000 finals at 9:55 p.m. He holds the eighth-best time in the field and is ranked 10th in the NCAA.
Saturday will see three Tigers in action on the field. Claudina Diaz will begin the day for Missouri in the women’s high jump, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Kaia Harris, who qualified for the outdoor championships last season with Purdue, will compete in the women’s discus throw starting at 7:35 p.m. Euphenie Andre will round things out for the Tigers when she begins competing in the women’s triple jump at 8:10 p.m.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.