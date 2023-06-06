Chris Conrad

Chris Conrad

 Courtesy of Mizzou Athletics

Seven Missouri athletes will travel to Austin, Texas, to compete in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships begin Wednesday and run through Saturday and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

