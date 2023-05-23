Missouri track and field will begin competition in the NCAA West Regional Championships on Wednesday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

The Tigers are sending 22 athletes to the regional. Athletes must finish in the top 12 in their respective events to qualify for the NCAA Championships, which begin June 7 in Austin, Texas.

